To the editor -- I was reading the story in the Oct. 13 paper headlined “Price tag for warm winter coat delivers quite a chill” and waiting for it to be something else. I was waiting for it to address the cost of coats to keep the average person or the less fortunate people warm. I was waiting for the story to become one where they mentioned that there would be a coat drive for to help keep people warm who can’t even afford a $50 coat.
It disturbed me that it was a story about an evidently well-off man complaining that this year's model was not just (what I imagine he’d pay) $400, but $749 with matching pants an additional $699.
I was getting ready to go into my closet and retrieve unworn coats and deliver them to a designated location … but it didn’t come up in the article at all. In the economy we live in and the number of people in need of help, I found this story offensive.
I will find a location and donate old coats without the encouragement of the Herald story.
DEBORAH HILEMAN
Yakima