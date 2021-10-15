211014-yh-sports-phillip1.jpg

While his current hunting clothes makes him look big and bulky, layering up has been the key to staying warm and dry when the authorhas faced extreme weather conditions in the field. (Photo courtesy Rob Phillips)

To the editor -- I was reading the story in the Oct. 13 paper headlined “Price tag for warm winter coat delivers quite a chill” and waiting for it to be something else. I was waiting for it to address the cost of coats to keep the average person or the less fortunate people warm. I was waiting for the story to become one where they mentioned that there would be a coat drive for to help keep people warm who can’t even afford a $50 coat.

It disturbed me that it was a story about an evidently well-off man complaining that this year's model was not just (what I imagine he’d pay) $400, but $749 with matching pants an additional $699.

I was getting ready to go into my closet and retrieve unworn coats and deliver them to a designated location … but it didn’t come up in the article at all. In the economy we live in and the number of people in need of help, I found this story offensive.

I will find a location and donate old coats without the encouragement of the Herald story.

DEBORAH HILEMAN

Yakima