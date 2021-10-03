To the editor -- As the homeless gather in a place, the surrounding residents and businesses complain to the city. The city then forces the homeless to move on. Only to have them settle down in another spot.
A study conducted on behalf Yakima Neighborhood Health Services shows 80% of the homeless are handicapped by a disability. Many need medical or mental health attention. The YNHS providers point out if you want the homeless on a path to recovery and obtain a level of self-efficiency, it is difficult to do if not impossible if they live on the streets. Housing is health care.
Funds to house the homeless are limited. That is why the one tenth of 1% sales tax is important. (On a thousand dollar purchase the tax would be one dollar.)
Thanks to the council members -- Eliana Macias, Kay Funk, Soneya Lund and Brad Hill -- who voted for the tax. However, one more vote is needed. We can't give up. Our businesses need the relief. Housing the homeless works. Go by the old Roy's Market for the proof.
DON HINMAN
Board chairman,
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services