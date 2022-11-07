To the editor — Problem solving is a three-step process: Recognize that a problem exists, have the motivation to find an effective solution and then take action.
In September, the Washington State Building Code Council held one of two statewide meetings in Yakima, to get public input on a possible code change. The proposal would require all new residential (and commercial) buildings to use heat pumps for space and water heating.
The research clearly indicates that such a requirement results in some critical reductions of carbon emissions as opposed to using natural gas. Climate crisis is undeniably an existential problem. This proposal is a direct and beneficial action.
It is time for doing, not talking. Let us all support any and all direct actions that will reduce the environmental crisis that our chronic inaction has spawned.
Our children and grandchildren will be watching.
BOB COX
Selah