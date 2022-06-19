To the editor — Well, here we go again! Time to steal flowers off the graves.

My sweet friend spent a lot of money, time and love to make four beautiful bouquets for her son, her mother, her father and grandmother. Then to find out someone stole two bouquets off of her son's and mother's graves.

How come you left the other two? Did you feel some guilt? I doubt it.

This is the second time they've stolen off her son's grave.

You know who you are! How would you like it if someone stole off of your loved ones' graves? You couldn't even wait until after Memorial Day.

My friend is so sad. As always she was honoring the remembrance of her loving family.

Shame on you! Live with yourself!

ECHO WERST

Yakima