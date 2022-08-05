To the editor — After watching the Jan. 6 hearings, there is no doubt that Donald Trump is guilty of several things: inciting an insurrection, dereliction of duty and the scheme to send a slate of fake electors.
For 187 minutes, he did NOTHING to stop the violence. His last resort was to use the mob he incited to stop the certification of the election. He put a target on his OWN VP's back because Mike Pence refused to back down from doing his constitutional duty!
There was NO widespread voter fraud, but Trump continued to push his "Big Lie." He bilked his followers out of $250 million for his "election defense fund" — a fund that DOES NOT exist! He funneled your money to his business properties, among other things.
If you consider yourself a good American who truly loves this country, you should do two things: 1.) Watch the hearings — with an open mind. And 2.) Take down your Trump flags and bumper stickers and throw them away. He's a disgrace to this country and he doesn't deserve your loyalty, your money or your respect.
KAREN HARVEY
Selah