To the editor — I hope that people are watching the the hearings that the Jan. 6 select committee are presenting to the public and realize how close we came to losing our democracy.

A few courageous Americans thwarted a plan to overturn a valid election. Facts have come to light regarding a plot to make that happen. We have had the opportunity to hear factual testimony that is undisputable.

Now is the time for those who have resisted the facts to acknowledge what the Jan. 6 insurrection was about and give themselves permission to change their minds based on facts and be part of the reasonable majority.

There are two more hearings scheduled this week where many more Republicans will testify. I implore all citizens to watch these important events.

Our future as a democracy depends on all of us to act rationally and in the best interests of our beloved country.

BETTY VAN RYDER

Yakima