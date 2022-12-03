To the editor — The "Second Wave" is a term that has become synonymous with our society as a whole, however, in the Native American community, this can also be applied to the ravaging effects of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) on the community.
The “First Wave” were the days of wars and attacks that this community had to endure. The Native American community was almost wiped out for merely being who they were and claiming what was theirs, something that is celebrated in today’s world. This historical trauma did not vanish in thin air. Rather, it trickled down from generation to generation and was met with no concern or remorse from American society that inflicted the pain.
This led to the increased consumption of alcohol (as a coping mechanism) throughout the community and even among Native American women — even when they were pregnant, causing a considerably higher prevalence of FASD in the Native American population.
There are clear opportunities to effect changes that can have long-standing positive impacts on the Native American community. This is not a very simple task, but is certainly achievable.
It is the least that we can do for the future of this community, and it starts within.
UZNAIN WANI
Seattle