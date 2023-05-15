To the editor — Even though common sense is what most of us expect from our leaders and their interpreters in the media, we have entered a weird vortex of fantastic obfuscations, denials and loopy affectedness with respect to the collapse of our Southern boundary.
It doesn't make sense to throw open the Southern boundary because the volume of crossings overwhelms all enforcement preparations but maintain nitpicking scrupulosity in policing somewhere else (like the Canadian crossing). It's like guarding the henhouse from the fox while the barn is on fire.
The Yakima Herald-Republic doesn't seem to think boundary incontinence is an issue, while Rep. Daniel Newhouse posts helpless lamentations about a crisis too big to solve without painful effort.
What's going on that pandemonium takes the steering wheel? This can't end well. Have we no real leaders?
GARY STARKEY
Yakima