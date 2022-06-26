Have those 27 words somehow misfired now?

To the editor — Wherefore Second Amendment? Twenty-seven explosive words. Initially an 18th-century hyperbolic verbal-musketry riddle-mystery-enigma fusillade:

Veneration — memorializing militias and patrols mustered to destroy indigenous communities and fetch runaways.

Politics — bad big brother.

Fear — looky! Bogeymen!

Today, ditty bag of rationales for rapid-fire at Will, and/or his children. Espoused by NRA-manipulated Mortimer Snerd-like knee jerks.

Additionally, several nine wise souls from our high court pantomime a faux-crusade questing the gun toters’ holy grail. Knighthood self-awarded. Shoulder-touched by the fantastical sword of “Originalism.”

It’s their mental mediumship deployed to suss out golden-age idyllic musings regarding death by blunderbuss 231 years ago.

Presumably, said berobed cosmic firearm-warrior-justices join hands in their candle-shadowed, bedraped chambers. A trance-medium judiciously maneuvering the ouija board as manifestations of Hamilton’s “Federalist Paper No. 29,” flit across the ceiling. Their seances with the forefathers (oral arguments!), then, evoke homilies and psalms (opinions!) transfigured into thoughts and prayers by good guys with guns and sprinkled upon shell-shocked survivors, cowering in the bunkers and pews of their corroded city on an ammo dump.

Land of freewheeling court-approved trigger-fingers, wispy politicians, more guns than people. Home of bravado gun-slinging exceptionalism, classroom killing floors for molock, e pluribus unum ka-boom-um.

JOHN EUTENEIER

Nile Valley