To the editor — The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency Board of Directors met on Thursday, May 11. The board relinquished management of Yakima air monitors to the Washington State Department of Ecology because the YRCAA no longer has compliance officers to maintain the monitors.

One officer resigned in 2018. Another left last fall and so did the YRCAA executive director. The last compliance officer will leave soon. None have been replaced and the YRCAA staff goes from 11 to seven. There will be no one to investigate complaints or emergencies.

The YRCAA's proposed 2023 budget is up for approval. Previously the board held special study sessions on annual budgets. Previously YRCAA provided materials describing YRCAA priorities, budget trends, planning and forecasts. Not this year. Currently the YRCAA provides less than four pages of a draft budget that pretends to inform us how $1.7 million will be spent.

Study this draft — available at www.yakimacleanair.org.

Ask yourself whether any thinking person could draw reasonable conclusions based on such limited information. Ask yourself whether this budget accomplishes the YRCAA vision that “all those who reside in, visit or neighbor Yakima County enjoy continuously improved air quality.” Or is this just a wishful dream?

JEAN MENDOZA

White Swan