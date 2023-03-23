To the editor – On March 16, I learned that Yakima Valley College’s campus and Franklin Park were vandalized with posters that read “Samurai Monkey says no to grooming and child sexual mutilation” with an image of a samurai standing next to a "no" symbol over an inclusive pride flag, and “Keep your schools clean” with an image of a person throwing away symbols of a Black Lives Matter hand, an inclusive pride flag and one other symbol.
This is the rhetoric of violence.
This is something I would expect to see in unmoderated online chat forums.
DANICA JENCK
Yakima