To the editor -- I see letters fairly frequently in this column expressing hatred for President Trump and I think that is fair.

If you hate low inflation, controlled borders, energy self sufficiency, paid-up NATO members and the whole idea of a leader who puts America first, by all means speak up.

The fact is that Trump is the former president and maybe these hate-filled critics could spend some of their energy explaining how the man they elected to succeed him is doing so much better.

Let's live in the here and now.

RUDY BARNSLEY

Yakima