To the editor — Hatred has never been worse in this country; especially on the field of politics.
Hatred of "The Other" is based upon lies about the other. If you take the time to really get to know the people you hate, your hatred might be diminished.
Violence is based on hatred, hatred is based on lies, lies are told by those who want to make us weak. "Divide and conquer."
Love will unite us. Hate will divide us.
If you are a true Christian, the choice is clear. The same is true of good people from other religions as well.
We cannot fight fire with fire — that will only set the whole world on fire. Only the Waters of Love can quench the Flames of Hatred.
Whenever you can, whether it is a total stranger or someone you don't like that much, show kindness, charity and compassion.
We will only survive the firestorm of hatred if we reject the hatred.
With love and compassion to all my neighbors.
DAVID SHOOP
Yakima