To the editor -- Regarding the “drive-by-drama” article on Feb. 1 regarding life sentences without parole for those who commit drive-by-shootings, and Joe Brusic’s support.
As the heartbreaking list of local drive-by shootings demonstrates, the current sentences aren’t stopping this problem in our community.
Reducing crime is more complicated than imposing harsh penalties. We incarcerate a higher proportion of our population than any other country, by an order of magnitude, but our crime rates are no better. There are significant racial (and class) disparities in our criminal justice system.
Racial fear-mongering from our leaders and the media for decades supports our excessive imprisonment of minorities. We have all unconsciously absorbed messaging that people of color are inherently more dangerous and deserve harsher punishments.
We must fight against this. We need sentencing reform to ensure our system is just.
BRENDA KELLY
Yakima