To the editor — In a recent letter, John Harris opines that the "entire country is suffering because of Biden and the Democrats' mad rush to force renewables on the country.
Oh, please. Renewables are now lower or comparable in cost to heavily subsidized fossil fuels. The Inflation Reduction Act will, contrary to Harris' assertion, both lower energy costs and provide lots of new jobs.
Regarding his reference to Judith Curry: Her positions are not shared by most of the climate scientists I know. I worked with Judy on a large scientific project some time ago and learned from that experience to take her opinions with a grain of salt.
I gather that her words that Harris quotes are meant to convey that concerns about global warming hardly justify changing any human behavior that would slow it. This is dangerous. Working to constrain fossil carbon emissions is not about the risk of "drastically simplifying the human side," but instead aims to lessen the pace of drastically complicating the human condition.
MILES McPHEE
Naches