To the editor — The Harman's Center's spaghetti dinner last Wednesday evening was very special because of the Harman volunteers and the lovely building donated by Jack and Wauna Harman 17 years ago.
Those volunteers searched out donations from local merchants, prepared the spaghetti and terrific sauce, decorated the round tables and served the spaghetti on nice dishes (not paper plates).
The fundraiser for the Harman Community Center keeps the center functioning tip-top. Put June 15 on your calendar and take your friends to the Strawberry Social at the Harman Center, just for an early fun time!
BETTY JAEGER
Yakima