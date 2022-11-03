To the editor — Since her election to the Board of Commissioners two years ago I have had the opportunity to work with Amanda McKinney on a variety of issues. These include some of those most important to our county’s quality of life and future including agriculture, economic development and environmental protection.
Commissioner McKinney delves into problems to identify underlying issues and to support actions and solutions that benefit our community, even where those are not directly part of county government. For example, she joined Washington State University, the Washington State Department of Agriculture and local growers in traveling to Washington, D.C., to advocate for critical Farm Bill programs, including research and conservation that benefit Yakima County producers. Her support shows a welcome appreciation for the issues important to the county’s largest economic sector: agriculture.
Moreover, I have seen Amanda bring this same emphasis on partnership-development and cooperative action to other issues as well, with tangible benefits for us all.
Amanda McKinney is the kind of hardworking and conscientious public servant we need in elected office. I encourage my fellow residents of the first commissioner district to join me in voting to retain her as our Yakima County commissioner.
JON DeVANEY
Yakima