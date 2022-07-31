To the editor — Billie Maggard is the best choice for Yakima County clerk. Billie was my office manager/legal assistant for over 17 years. She is a hard worker. She gets things done.
Billie has a wide range of legal experience. In addition to my legal practice, she has worked for the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, other law offices and has been a deputy clerk in the Yakima County Clerk’s Office.
People enjoy working with Billie. She is well-liked by the attorneys, judges and other clerks who work with her. Most importantly, she believes that the Clerk’s Office is there to serve the public, the citizens of Yakima County.
Billie will bring a sense of fresh air and enthusiasm to the Clerk’s Office. Please join me in voting for Billie Maggard for Yakima County clerk.
CRAIG L. SMITH
Yakima