To the editor -- This past week I unfortunately had to go to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival, there was not one chair available to sit because the waiting room was literally packed with sick people.
I was admitted and had my first EKG in the hallway as every room was taken. My first night was in an emergency room bed, as no rooms were available in the hospital itself.
The point of this letter is not to complain, but to commend these wonderful doctors, nurses, caregivers and everyone working in their various positions. Additionally, as busy as they were, they were kind, caring, thoughtful and professional. Never have I been so impressed with such dedication.
Some nurses working one or two hours over their already long shift to help with the volumes of people. Every person I encountered from check-in onward for the four days that I was there were so courteous, even though they had to be absolutely exhausted. I just want to say a huge THANK YOU to all those dedicated, wonderful hardworking people who truly take their professions seriously.
CHRIS CARNEVALI
Yakima