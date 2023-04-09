To the editor — A column in the March 24 opinion section warned that heath exposure can kill farmworkers. Unhealthy diets, excessive alcohol consumption and drugs, underlying health issues (hereditary?) can also contribute to farmworker deaths. You don't see what's really going on.
This group of workers seems to be weary. We have many immigrants coming into our country from Ukraine, Africa, etc., who would probably welcome the opportunity to take over.
Americans not working the fields? You drive by in your air-conditioned car, you see a worker lifting off his cap, swiping his brow with his arm, taking a drink of water. You say, "Poor man — look, it's too hot out there for him."
Well, get him in the car with you and roll your windows back up and keep going.
You assemble English classes, build homes for them. You are quite capable, too.
Stop suing everything in your path. This is why we implore you to learn English, get an education, so that they, like you, can move away, move on from working the land.
THERESA JAMES
Toppenish