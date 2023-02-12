To the editor — Let me start by saying that I am not a fan of Congressman Newhouse. I deeply disagree with much that he says and does.
I am now, however, even less of a fan of Elias Hansen who wrote a letter to the editor referring to my fellow citizens as reactionary scumbags and corporate whores, and calling for citizens to bring an unlimited wrath.
I object to the uncivil behavior of those on the right who call for threats and attacks on school boards, election workers and others with whom they disagree. I object to the same behavior of those on the left.
I object to the behavior of those who stand by in silence when incivility is trotted out. I know that silence is assent and I do not assent to name calling and threats or invitations to violence from anyone.
Mr. Hansen's letter is in poor taste. He should not have written the letter. The Herald should not have printed the letter.
And all of us who read the letter should speak up to condemn it.
TORY FIEDLER
Selah