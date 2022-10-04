To the editor — Mitch Haniger wrote a letter to Mariners fans last fall that I found meaningful. I don’t think I was alone.
I recognize there are about 100 people in the Mariners organization working very hard right now to achieve the things he saw as within reach. And a million people are watching the outcome with hope for success.
I’ve served on dozens of teams over the 40 years of my career. Some succeeded, some did not. Skill does not seem to be the only vital ingredient. Pursuing excellence in your role and respecting the roles and the efforts of your partners seems to light a special fire. Thanks, Mitch.
Go M's.
Maybe there's a lesson here for us all. Go us.
JOSEPH BUCHANAN
Yakima