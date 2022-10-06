To the editor — Dulce Gutierrez is the strongest candidate for Yakima County commissioner in the District 2 race. I plan to vote for her in the upcoming election and I urge fellow community members to consider voting for her as well.
One of Gutierrez’s greatest strengths is her previous experience as an elected official. She first served in public office as a Yakima City Council member and she understands the complexities of local government.
Between 2015 and 2019, she navigated many challenging issues, including responding to Yakima’s ongoing housing shortage and advancing violence prevention initiatives. Gutierrez will bring this depth of experience to her role as one of three county commissioners.
Finally, Gutierrez is a pragmatic leader, willing to work across parties and backgrounds to carry out effective governance on behalf of our entire Yakima Valley community.
KEALLY CIESLIK
Yakima