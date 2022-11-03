To the editor — I am writing in support of Dulce Gutierrez for county commissioner.
I first met Dulce when the Yakima City Council was spinning its denial of the city’s loss in the voting rights litigation. Council members were voting to spend money we didn’t have, fighting against a fair settlement that gave marginalized communities a voice in local politics.
Soon after, Dulce was herself elected to the City Council. Dulce worked hard to improve city services and bring resources to parts of the city long ignored. Her nationally recognized service was a credit to Yakima as a whole, and the YH-R’s recent endorsement shares some of her accomplishments.
I personally know Dulce to be an intelligent, experienced, forward-thinking person who literally shows up in big and small ways. In the early months of the pandemic, Dulce regularly picked up and drove donated face masks out to the fields to share with farmworkers. She is now helping people obtain citizenship. We are lucky to have Dulce in District 2 and I am excited to vote for her.
Dulce Gutierrez is the real deal. Please join me and vote Dulce Gutierrez for Yakima County Commission, District 2.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima