To the editor — Dulce Gutierrez was elected by the voters to the Yakima City Council. She served well as a servant-leader, always listening to other City Council members and especially to the residents of Yakima. And her goal was always to improve city neighborhoods.
I have taught citizenship classes for six years. I remember Dulce Gutierrez talking to the students about the history and civics for the interview to become citizens of the United States, but also about the responsibilities of citizens. She certainly was an inspiration for the students and myself.
She will demonstrate that same strong leadership as a member of the Yakima County Commission. She walks the walk!
Vote for Dulce Gutierrez Yakima County Commission, District 2.
ROGER YOCKEY
Yakima