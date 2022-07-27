To the editor — After years of chaos and false statements from the Yakima County commissioners, I am happy to recommend Dulce Gutierrez and Angie Girard for election.
I served with Dulce for two years on the Yakima City Council. She promoted the MLK swimming pool, improved policing of domestic violence and repaving the damaged alleys in District 1. She was the central advocate for the city’s current policy of separating policing from immigration status, which is critical for community relations. Although she is young, she is well educated, has developed her skills, and worked productively on multiple civic boards.
Angie Girard is running as a write-in candidate. If she receives 1% of the vote, she will appear on the ballot in the general election. Defeating Amanda McKinney is particularly important, because of Amanda's destructive attacks on the science-based work of the Yakima Board of Health. Yakima County has 802 confirmed deaths from COVID. How many of those can be attributed to the anti-mask and anti-vaccine antics of elected officials?
Angie Girard started Yakima Health First to push back. Although she is running as a write-in candidate, her administrative and process experience is greater than Amanda's.
Please vote, and vote carefully.
KAY FUNK, MD
San Mateo, Calif.