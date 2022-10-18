To the editor – Our county needs Dulce Gutierrez’s experienced leadership for Yakima County commissioner, District 2.
Dulce has prior elected experience as a city councilwoman and assistant mayor and a proven track record of decreasing violent crime, developing jobs for our community’s young people and much more.
Dulce is from this community and has spent her career working for the betterment of Yakima. Despite recent commentary from her opponents, she has raised tremendous financial support from our local Yakima community and has canvassed across the city, meeting face-to-face with her future constituents and listening to their priorities. The same cannot be said for others running for office.
She is a fair and reliable leader. Join me and vote for Dulce Gutierrez as county commissioner, District 2!
LAURA ARMSTRONG
Yakima