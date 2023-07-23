To the editor — Dulce Gutiérrez is the right choice for Yakima City Council, District 1. While I don't live in her district, I have gotten to know and worked with Dulce on various projects over the last several years and her commitment to Yakima is evident and abundant.
Not only has Dulce already served as the Yakima City Council District 1 representative for four years, she has remained involved in the community after her term ended. She has not stopped working to achieve what is best for our community members and our city.
In the current budget situation Yakima faces, we need someone with Dulce's experience to help guide us through the challenges ahead. If elected back to the Yakima City Council District 1 seat, Dulce would bring valuable experience and understanding of city operations and budgets, knowledge of community needs, and a steadfast and energetic commitment to moving Yakima forward in a safe and common-sense manner.
If you live in District 1, I highly encourage you to vote for Dulce Gutiérrez as your next Yakima City Council representative.
SAM JOHNSON
Yakima