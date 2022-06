To the editor -- I am in favor of private citizens owning guns. However, I don't believe they need to own automatic weapons, e.g. machine guns.

Those type of guns need to be made available for military and law enforcement personnel only. We do not allow high-horsepower NASCAR-type vehicles to use our highways and streets. These vehicles are restricted to race tracks.

Automatic weapons need the same type of restrictions.

RICHARD WOODRUFF

Yakima