To the editor -- I live with and deeply love someone who was harmed by gun violence. Needless to say, it has rocked us to our core. I often feel sad, alone, hopeless and worn.
Which makes me even more thankful for the moments that have felt like small doses of healing. Like when our community had a garden work party while we were still at the hospital. Or when as a house, we’ve connected with Collective Justice -- an organization that supports healing and accountability in cases of severe harm. Or when we’ve wept and grieved as a house, or taken a trip to try out adaptive ski setups.
When I imagine the person who is accused of shooting my friend – held in pre-trial custody without the same access to support and healing – I again feel broken, sad and hopeless. Violence and trauma are often part of the lives of people that perpetuate harm and by increasing jail sentences, we don’t address this reality or support their healing.
Violence can destroy people and I don’t believe that longer sentences lead to change. I’d like to see resources directed to supporting our community’s collective healing rather than individual punishment and revenge.
HANNAH McMEEKIN
Yakima