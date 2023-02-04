Gun-savvy experts should step up, school the fools
To the editor — I’m not a veteran or a hunter.
Those who are tell me conduct in bivouac or camp is subject to ironclad firearm rules. No exceptions.
Best described by a friend when his dad gifted a rifle: “This is yours. You know the deal. We’ve gone through everything. If you ever break or forget even one, it’s mine.”
He told me later, “My sergeants were worse than Dad.”
We walk the streets of our Tombstone with folks who possess firearms chambered with anger, depression, isolation — but not the slightest notion of safety, responsibility, consequences.
Among us also are informed savvy experts. Men and women schooled by their sarges and hunting partners. If they don’t speak up and out, loud and clear, on our behalf, everyone’s forehead remains a target. Thoughts, prayers, flowers, silence, won’t stop a 5.56 or heal what it does.
We potentially possess an arsenal to deliver the ultimate wallop — spokespersons open carrying the voice of hands-on experience, attendant common sense, conviction and a hot mic.
Words from the head and heart can be charming, disarming and safely rearming.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley