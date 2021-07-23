To the editor -- "The gun lobby's interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the the American people by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime. The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies -- the militia -- would be maintained for the defense of the state. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon her or she desires." -- Warren Burger, Supreme Court chief justice.
The people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 committed treason. They were armed with rifles, guns, knives, zip ties, rope, pepper spray and more guns. They put up a gallows ready to hang Pence and Pelosi! They urinated and spread feces on the walls and floor, yet the GOP refused to agree to an investigation.
There is something drastically wrong in America when the same political party that tries to take away voting rights, civil rights, human rights, social rights and constitutional rights encourages people to take up arms in the fear the that government is taking away our rights.
MARIA ANTONIA GONZALEZ
Wapato