June 12 Pride
A Pride flag hangs among the American flag, Washington state flag and POW/MIA flag over Yakima City Hall on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. The Yakima City Council also voted 4-3 to allow a Pride flag to fly near City Hall for the month of June, which the council had previously proclaimed “Pride Month.” Voting in favor were Council members Eliana Macias, Holly Cousens, Soneya Lund, and Kay Funk. Voting against were Jason White, Patricia Byers, and Brad Hill.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I applaud the members of the Yakima City Council who voted in favor of keeping guest flags at City Hall.

This is the right call. I would submit, it’s the only call.

The bigger conversation here goes well beyond what flags will be flown outside City Hall. In fact, this conversation is a microcosm that represents the culture we want to have in Yakima between our local government and the people it represents.

The freedom of expression should be promoted at all levels of government. City Hall is a building of the people, and the residents of Yakima have the right to interact with their elected officials there.

These conversations are not always easy to facilitate. But nobody ever said democracy is easy. I’m not so naïve as to say that this decision is absent of conflict. But shutting down the whole conversation simply to avoid political disagreement is no way to lead a local government. It’s also completely un-American.

We should make City Hall an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone. Let’s be bold. Let’s promote all positive, peaceful, and legal forms of civic engagement. Nice work, City Council.

CHAD STOVER

Yakima