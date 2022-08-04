To the editor — I applaud the members of the Yakima City Council who voted in favor of keeping guest flags at City Hall.
This is the right call. I would submit, it’s the only call.
The bigger conversation here goes well beyond what flags will be flown outside City Hall. In fact, this conversation is a microcosm that represents the culture we want to have in Yakima between our local government and the people it represents.
The freedom of expression should be promoted at all levels of government. City Hall is a building of the people, and the residents of Yakima have the right to interact with their elected officials there.
These conversations are not always easy to facilitate. But nobody ever said democracy is easy. I’m not so naïve as to say that this decision is absent of conflict. But shutting down the whole conversation simply to avoid political disagreement is no way to lead a local government. It’s also completely un-American.
We should make City Hall an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone. Let’s be bold. Let’s promote all positive, peaceful, and legal forms of civic engagement. Nice work, City Council.
CHAD STOVER
Yakima