To the editor — Semi Bird is the one for all of Washington. Semi has been asked in the past to run for office, but he had a business, a family and was going after his Ph.D. and didn't feel he had the time it would take to run for office. But thanks to this power hungry leadership and the constant attack from Olympia on the hardworking Washington citizens, he felt that it was his time to get involved and hopefully become governor and start renewing the quality of life and the freedom and liberty that is under assault.
He's probably the most qualified candidate this state has seen in a long time. Semi would never sign the bills that would infringe on our freedoms and liberties or bills that would make it difficult for police to enforce the law and taking criminals off the street to keep the citizens from becoming victims.
Semi is a career American and believes all citizens should be free from the overreach of government that violates the guaranteed rights of the Constitution — www.birdforgovernor.com
DELMER ELDRED
Goldendale