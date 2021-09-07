To the editor -- As a proud member of that "Greatest Generation," I feel obligated to answer a recent contributor's appeal to look to us for instruction/advice to appeal to our wisdom regarding allegiance to "society" rather than individual rights as Americans. Sociology, social science, group-think is indeed coming into fashion. She declared she is tired of hearing about "rights."
Personally, I never tire of hearing about rights. Rather than establishing higher priority to majorities, social engineering, I much prefer the assurance that I am endowed by my Creator with inalienable (don't mess with 'em) rights -- life, liberty and the pursuit (not guarantee) of happiness. I can choose to rely on solid evidence, for instance, of the value of vaccination or mask-wearing (One? Two? Useful? No good?) or I should be able to choose to mistrust the "experts" who keep changing the tune.
Certainly, there are rules. They, too, are God-given,. There are 10 -- commandments, not suggestions. They carry consequences.
Greatest generationers also believe we don't get into wars we don't intend to win. First there was Korea. Then Iraq, Iran, Benghazi and now Afghanistan. Cost: One drop of American blood too high, especially if we lose sight of that World War II chant: Leave no man behind.
PEGGY TAIT
Yakima