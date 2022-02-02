To the editor -- As I was watching our own Cooper Kupp lead the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl, it occurred to me that great teams are like great countries. A diverse group of athletes pulled together to achieve a common goal, each one playing with and for the others.
I saw no personal histrionics or evidence of division in the ranks. I doubt the players were arguing game strategy in the huddle or plotting to overthrow the coaching staff. It was a joy to watch.
While it may be human nature to organize ourselves into “us” and “them,” it is American to overcome those divisions for the common good. That’s what made America great.
STEVE PARKER
Zillah