Grateful for the primary support
To the editor — A quick word of thanks after not making it out of the primary for Washington District 14 representative. I’m sad not to continue the conversation on healthy communities and healthy local democracy into the general election, but glad to stop ignoring our dwindling garden and beehives.
Deep gratitude and thanks to the welcoming community, to the groups doing the work on the ground, and to all of the candidates. May we keep politics local in the best of ways.
CHRIS FAISON
White Salmon