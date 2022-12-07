To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic's staff for their recent articles about Granger. I would like to add a few comments to the recent editorial. Granger may not have much in the archeological department, but it does have some interesting paleontological and geological finds.
As the clay was mined in the 1920s and 1930s the crew would uncover bones and other paleontological items. They would then contact Dr Beck of Central Washington State College in Ellensburg. He had an extensive collection, but when he retired, the collection was transferred to several other institutions. The records for where the items are now stored are incomplete.
There are also several interesting geological formations in the Granger Clay Pits, exposing the history of both the Columbia and the Yakima River leaving deposits.
CARL HURLBURT
Cherry Hill