To the editor — The government not thinking beyond next election (or less) keeps asserting itself.
- On Jan. 1, 2023, Medicare will reimburse physicians 10% LESS than this year (when prices went up over 8%). If you're on Medicare and can't find a doctor, guess why ...
- In a broad attempt to control drug prices, the recent, so-called Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate prices on drugs beginning in 2025, but exempts drugs used for only one uncommon disease.
Sadly, many anti-cancer drugs are first approved for a single type of cancer, but upon further study are found to be effective against other cancers. Those further studies are now being terminated on all drugs good for only one disease, since financing more studies only makes the drug one whose price the government can control.
If you're looking forward to new drugs to treat your cancer, good luck.
Once again, "We're from the government and we're here to help" is not so reassuring. Certainly not long-term.
JEFFREY REYNOLDS
Yakima