To the editor — “When governments begin to stray away from the mission of serving their citizens, they will almost always fall.” Historically, this has been true for many nations. I believe the government of the United States of America is at this point. Elected officials are self-serving and ignore the needs of their constituency. Crime is rampant because the need for law enforcement has been denied in many places.
General lawlessness prevails in many of our larger cities. Our borders are open. Criminals of all types are crossing with impunity. Terrorists, cartels, and those who only want to take advantage of what remains of our prosperity cross in the tens of thousands. The full kettle of our nation’s economy and structure is being emptied by those who contribute nothing to keeping it full. Members of our government are so concerned with keeping their power, that they work against one another instead of together to solve the problems we face. Lack of baby formula, the high cost of fuel, a divided society, the politicizing of law enforcement are a few examples.
It isn’t too late to correct the course of destruction that we are on. Citizens can vote changes, and we need to.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima