To the editor -- There are times we know where we want to go, but sometimes the problem is how to get there. That sure seems to be the case with long-term health care in Washington. Legislation, passed in 2019 and funded by a payroll tax, would have provided a benefit of $36,500 for seniors and disabled to help with long-term costs. There seems to be little disagreement if it is needed, but as implementation approached, so did complaints about shortcomings or how to get there.

The program, now known as WA Cares, could have been fixed by dropping it, but that wouldn’t have solved the problem. This year, legislators from both parties voted to delay the plan for 18 months to tackle those shortcomings.

Among those voting not to give up was Yakima’s 14th District delegation, Sen. Curtis King and Reps. Chris Corry and Gina Mosbrucker. If you have any thoughts on how to get there, they just might want to hear from you.

STU SEIBEL

Yakima