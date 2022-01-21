To the editor -- Voting rights and the GOP. We all are infinitely aware that GOP has a disdain for everyone voting. Yet knowing who they are, stopping minorities from voting, they never, ever try to correct the problem.
All they simply have to do is create a program or agenda that addresses the voting problem and thus level the playing field.
It's just amazing that they can fight this God-given right and not in any way find within themselves to do the right thing.
This is no longer a predominantly white country. Maybe someday they will figure this out.
In figuring it out, they would have to quit kowtowing to the rich and the web of lies from their leader. I know this would be a great step forward for them and the country.
But first they would have to openly reject Trump for the disrupting influence he is. That will take some work to persuade his followers as well. That's where the German people failed with Hitler.
People need to look through the smokescreen Trump has created and see the bigger picture.
Hitler's goal was to dominate and rule the world.
FRANK SHIRLEY
Yakima.