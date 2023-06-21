To the editor: The Social Security Works organization is reporting that the Republican Study Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives last week passed its proposed budget.
If adopted by the full Congress and signed by the president, it would raise the retirement age, increase wait time for the disabled to establish eligibility for existential benefits and replace the coverage guarantee of Medicare with a coupon.
One of the members of the RSC is our friend and champion, Rep. Dan Newhouse.
If my dear widowed mother, who relied on Social Security to provide for her minor children, were still here, she would surely counsel me, "Son, with a friend like that, you do not need enemies."
LYLE COLLINS
Yakima