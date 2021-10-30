To the editor -- It seems that every time I read or hear about voting rights it's always done by the GOP, and in most cases it's in area where they need to secure votes, by any means, and in most cases it is entirely against the populace in that voting area.
Or better yet, it is voter suppression. Rather than doing things the Christian way and doing things for the people, suppression is their option of choice, like no one is paying attention.
Rather than doing anything correctly for minorities, why not just suppress their votes? It's not amazing to me anymore how far the GOP will go just to win, rather than through positive legislation that benefits one and all.
Having a district done by age of voters makes the most sense since it counts all the people in the family, not just the family name as one.
FRANK E. SHIRLEY, USAF (retired)
Yakima