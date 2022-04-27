200315-yh-news-coronavirusgrocery-1.jpg
People walk in and out of Rosauers Supermarket on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- To the kind and generous man who paid for my groceries at Rosauers on Good Friday, thank you and God bless.

VIVIAN RUSSELL

Yakima