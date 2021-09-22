To the editor -- Everyone in this community has the right to health care. Telling someone they will not be treated if they are not vaccinated is the worst discrimination I have ever encountered.
When the ability to work, pay bills, or give children an education is compromised if not vaccinated, it isn't a mandate but an ultimatum. When we are given ultimatums we tend to resist.
More continuing education and scientific trials and studies are necessary. Compassion and patience are the two hardest qualities for many individuals to master, but both are necessary nowadays.
Let us not forget the elephant in the room, or should I say the Yakima Valley. Greed and poor administration choices by Astria Health, crippled our valley to one major hospital offering adequate health care.
I pray daily for the wonderful providers and nursing staff that are still working for Astria Health. I pray that an organization worthy of this community comes to the Yakima Valley. Blessing us with another hospital to provide health care to my friends, former patients, children and grandchildren ... if they choose to stay in this wonderful valley we call home.
ANGELA BURNS BOSMA
Yakima