To the editor -- Deferred maintenance on existing infrastructure estimation: over $3 TRILLION. Biden Build Back Better: $110 billion for existing structure repairs
$990 BILLION for new construction.
Light rail -- How will you get to the nearest station 170 miles away without roads and sidewalks?
High speed rural internet -- How will your Amazon and Walmart orders arrive without bridges and ports to unload all the disposable items from China?
EV charging stations in major cities -- How will an already overloaded power transmission grid handle a trebled power demand?
Renewable energy (windmills and solar panels) -- See above.
The open spaces NIMBY for renewable doesn't have a power grid.
Build Back Better is a typical Democrat boondoggle designed to funnel funds back to party contributors. How can you build new when you can't afford to maintain what you've got now? Then, how do you maintain the new?
Arrogance and egotism abound. "We don't need the old roads, we have new trains." "We don't need power grids, it's all renewable."
I cannot believe the drivel being spouted by the media's talking heads in support of congressional Democrats' latest theft of the nation's financial future. Kudos to Dan Newhouse for trying to be realistic and logical.
ROBERT HALVORSON JR.
Yakima