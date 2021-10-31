To the editor -- Dr. Licht’s letter to the editor of Oct. 26 states, “We (Washington state taxpayers) didn’t get our money’s worth” when “paying WSU Coach Rolovich $3 million annually to teach our young men to sacrifice personal ambition for the common good of the team.” Dr. Licht’s charge falls on the heels of Rolovich’s refusal to submit to a COVID-19 vaccine.
This opinion piece has more to do with a government mandate than a man’s salary; more to do with forcing a new drug on the American public than upholding each person’s right to personal choice; more of a promotion of totalitarianism than democratic liberties.
It’s easy to deny freedom when using the shadow words, “for the common good.” Communism sold the same lie while it buried 100 million people in the 20th century. Would that Joe Biden, another taxpayer-funded individual, limited his destruction of American liberties to a football field. I salute Coach Rolovich -- he taught his students the higher virtue of not selling one’s freedom for the sake of personal ambition or coerced compliance.
LAUREL KRUEGER
Yakima