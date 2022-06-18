To the editor — Sometimes, 200 words is not enough to express a complete and cogent idea. Please, YH-R editors, grant Mr. Reynolds more space to explain his “malevolence in abject resignation” theory from his June 15 letter?

He starts with a noble hope for our children: “Should they encounter malevolence, they would reject it contemptuously, not as dangerous, but as stupid.”

But then, he asserts that our education system clearly contains “evil adults who would not hesitate to confront a child with the irrational.”

And he adds we should attempt to rid ourselves of such adults.

Apparently, their ideas ARE dangerous, then, and not merely stupid? Else why get rid of those holding the ideas?

Please, to weigh his argument, it would be helpful to know specific examples of the evil teachings he attributes to these educators and how Mr. Reynolds proposes we rid ourselves of these people, without ourselves acting out malevolence.

Grant him more words, please, YH-R. Maybe a guest editorial?

Give us specific examples and non-malevolent solutions, please, Mr. Reynolds?

JOE TUDOR

Yakima