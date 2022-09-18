To the editor — The Yakima City Council recently received an update on plans to restore the Millennium Plaza, which received national recognition in 2003 when it was unveiled. The city-owned plaza has suffered from vandalism and neglect over the years, but that’s all about to change. It’s time to thank those who have made this possible.
City Manager Bob Harrison deserves recognition for spearheading this project, which is being funded by the Millennium Foundation. Jenn Zuetenhorst has been invaluable in managing the work for the city along with Parks and Recreation Director Ken Wilkinson, whose department has made recent upgrades to the plaza’s infrastructure.
However, the restoration would never have come together without the exemplary work of Andy Granitto. He is not only a respected community member, but also a former curator at the Yakima Valley Museum, an exhibition designer and art historian. In collaboration with Wen-ti Tsen, the artist who created the plaza, Andy has produced a detailed 66-page analysis, highlighting ways to restore and preserve the art pieces once featured in “Water of Life: the Millennium Plaza.”
We are excited about celebrating the plaza’s rededication next fall, marking its 20th anniversary.
SPENCER HATTON
Yakima